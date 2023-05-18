Saleng, Pirates, Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees list
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards nominees list as Monnapule Saleng, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams vie for the coveted Footballer of the Season award.
The PSL publicised the nominees for the 2022/23 campaign on Thursday and said the winners would be announced at the virtual awards ceremony with a live broadcast carried by both SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1 on Sunday, May 28 2023 (8pm).
The trio of Saleng, Mokoena and Williams have had an outstanding campaign with their sides.
#PSLAwards2023— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 18, 2023
PSL Footballer of the Season Nominees: pic.twitter.com/lNYXJJeIqz
Saleng played a huge role in Pirates winning the MTN8, reaching the Nedbank Cup final and also in the push to finish second in the DStv Premiership.
It’s no surprise that he leads the nomination list. He has been picked in four different categories including Players’ Player of the season, Midfielder of the Season and MTN8 Last Man Standing.
Mokoena, who won the league title in his first season with Sundowns, is also nominated for Midfielder of the Season.
Ronwen Williams has a total of three nominations including the Players’ Player and Goalkeeper of the Season.
#PSLAwards2023 #DStvPrem Coach of the Season Nominees: pic.twitter.com/EUXhooBSx1— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 18, 2023
Sundowns’ Themba Zwane has been nominated twice for Players’ Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards. For DStv Premiership Coach of the Season, SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt will be up against Rulani Mokwena of Sundowns and Pirates’ Jose Riveiro.
Pirates’ hard man Miguel Timm and AmaZulu FC midfielder George Maluleka will battle for the MTN8 Last Man Standing against Saleng.
For the Nedbank Cup categories, the Stellenbosch FC pair of Olwethu Makhanya and Devin Titus together with Dondol Stars goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament, while Sekhukhune United's Edwin Gyimah, Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch and Timm will vie for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament accolade.
2022/23 PSL AWARDS NOMINEES
FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON
Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United), Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns), Jose Riveiro (Pirates)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON
Ricardo Goss (SuperSport), Salim Magoola (Richards Bay FC), Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON
Given Msimango (TS Galaxy), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON
Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Cassius Mailula (Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport)
MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING
George Maluleka (AmaZulu FC), Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Miguel Timm (Pirates)
NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT
Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars FC), Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)
NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT
Edwin Gyimah (Sekhukhune United), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch), Miguel Timm (Pirates)
DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Shandre Campbell (SuperSport), Relebohile Ratomo (Pirates), Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)
PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON
Khamusi Razwimisani, Xolani Boneni, Kamohelo Ramutsindela
PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON
Abongile Tom, Masixole Bambiso, Sikhumbuzo Gasa