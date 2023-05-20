Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after Champions League exit

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was gracious as he surveyed the wreckage of their elimination from the Champions League.
Wydad Casablanca arrived at Loftus to earn a hard fought 2-2 semifinal second leg draw with Sundowns to knock them out of the tournament on the away-goals rule but Mokwena said they will be back again next season.
They played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Casablanca last weekend and with this result Wydad have earned a repeat of last year’s final where they will take on bitter rivals Al Ahly.
“A typical Champions League game with two very good sides. Maybe words fail me at the moment but I have to congratulate the club for a good run in the tournament,” said Mokwena as he reflected on the result.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“This is a difficult competition and congratulations to Wydad for progressing and I wish them all the best for the final. We end having won a lot of hearts but of course it is not good enough.
“But we will have to galvanise strength, pick ourselves up and go again next year.”
