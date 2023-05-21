International table tennis championships officially under way in Durban

Yusuf Carrim, president of the South Africa Table Tennis Board, told TimesLIVE the gap between the local athletes and the best in the world was wide, not because of ability but differences in training and opportunities to participate in global events.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
South Africa officially welcomed table tennis enthusiasts from all over the world with a stunning opening ceremony showcasing Durban’s diverse cultures.
For the next eight days the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre wil host the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championship Finals.
Durban beat competition from Germany’s Dusseldorf to be become the first African city to host the tournament since 1939.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described it as major win for the city.
“Our winning started on September 28 2020 when South Africa was awarded the rights to host the finals, becoming only the second African country to host this prestigious event since Egypt 84 years ago. We have been hard at work preparing for this day,” she said.
With an estimated global audience of more than 250-million from the 224-member associations of the ITTF and more than 600 athletes taking part in the 2023 edition, Dube-Ncube assured the world the country and the city had the necessary experience to host an event of such magnitude.
“Our undertaking as the province is clear during this Africa Month of May: it is to be the best host on Africa’s behalf. Our vast experience in hosting global events such as the launch of the AU, Fifa World Cup preliminary draw and finals, and the Comrades Marathon will give you a sporting experience of a lifetime,” she said.
The dominance of Asian and European countries in the sport shows that table tennis is not as popular in Africa as it is in those parts of the world (South Africa is 93rd in world rankings) and the ITTF is seeking to close that gap.
“Having the World Championships hosted in Durban is not only a celebration of the sport but also a demonstration of our dedication to spreading the influence of table tennis across different continents and cultures. We firmly believe that sport can transcend political barriers and by bringing this prestigious event to Durban we are highlighting the importance of collaboration and unity,” said ITTF president Petra Sorling.
Sorling said Africa was crucial in the federation’s effort to grow table tennis in other parts of the world and she was hopeful the 2023 edition would showcase the growth and potential of the sport on the continent and leave a lasting legacy for the future.
“We strive towards the widespread growth and inclusivity of the sport. We want to inspire more children to pick up a paddle and play. The ITTF stands firmly behind you, supporting you and your coaches every step of the way,” she said.
“Africa boasts the youngest population among continents, and it is increasingly important to empower the younger generation to shape the future of the sport — starting right here in Durban.”
