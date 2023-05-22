‘Disappointed’ Blitzboks finish with flourish in London

The Springbok Sevens team shrugged off the disappointment of not making the quarterfinals at the HSBC London Sevens with two big wins on Sunday to claim ninth spot at Twickenham as the World Rugby Sevens Series drew to a close.

Given their failure to win any pool games on Saturday South Africa did not gain automatic qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games and Blitzbok coach Sandile Ngcobo said they were bitterly disappointed with that.

However the Blitzboks hit back with two strong performances on Sunday, beating Japan 29-7 and the US 47-5 after their disappointing pool results on Saturday, when they drew one and lost two matches.

“We are not happy at all, because this is not how we wanted to finish the season,” said Ngcobo.

“We're very disappointed, but again, our actions will determine our character going forward and how badly we want to fix this, and to play like we're Springbok Sevens players.”