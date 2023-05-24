History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title

Pitso Mosimane has won his first league title outside Africa as his Ah-Ahli Saudi clinched the second tier Yelo League with a 1-0 home win against Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday night.

That result, and second-placed Al Hazm losing 1-0 away to Al Arabi, saw the title go to Al-Ahli with a match to spare.

Third-placed Al Akhdoud, who also could have remained mathematically in the equation on the final day, lost 3-2 away against Al Sahel.

Ahli have 71 points going into Monday's final round of matches, Al Hazm 67 and Al Akhdoud 65.