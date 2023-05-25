East London boxers involved in crucial bouts in three different venues
Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 25 May 2023
East London boxers will be involved in crucial bouts in different parts of the world on Saturday, with Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland...
East London boxers involved in crucial bouts in three different venues
Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland
East London boxers will be involved in crucial bouts in different parts of the world on Saturday, with Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos