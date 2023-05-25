×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

East London boxers involved in crucial bouts in three different venues

Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 25 May 2023

East London boxers will be involved in crucial bouts in different parts of the world on Saturday, with Mdantsane’s Ludumo Lamati flying the SA flag in Northern Ireland...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi