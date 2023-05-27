Terrence Dvzukamanja’s late goal sees Pirates complete cup double

Terrence Dvzukamanja completed what’s been a memorable and better season for Orlando Pirates when he scored a last-gasp winner in the Nedbank Cup final to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

The win gave Pirates their second trophy in a 2022-2023 campaign they started with a little unknown Spanish coach in Jose Riveiro. Three months after his arrival in South Africa after spending eight years coaching in Finland, Riveiro won the MTN8 in Durban where Pirates beat AmaZulu FC.

Last weekend Pirates ensured qualification for next year’s Caf Champions League after finishing second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, a campaign that left Riveiro unhappy as he felt his team gave up the fight way too early in the season.

But Riveiro will forget about their bad run in the league after seeing Dzvukamanja, a player he trusted against all odds, gifting him and his side a second trophy. The Zimbabwean stabbed the winner in referee’s optional time, connecting with Monnapule Saleng’s cross when the game looked destined for extra time.