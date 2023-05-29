Lamati rushed to hospital on gloomy weekend for Eastern Cape boxing
Mdantsane fighter succumbs to vicious beating in Belfast, North West tournament called off
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 29 May 2023
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati was rushed to hospital on Saturday following his brutal knockout loss to Englishman Nick Ball in Northern Ireland to cap a gloomy weekend for Eastern Cape boxing...
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati was rushed to hospital on Saturday following his brutal knockout loss to Englishman Nick Ball in Northern Ireland to cap a gloomy weekend for Eastern Cape boxing...
