“I wouldn’t say pressure, there is a big difference between 2019 and now but all in a good way. With the group we have now, there is a lot of experience because most players who were there in 2019 are still here.
“The challenge is that we have to defend the World Cup, but we are not the only favourites because there are teams that are in the top five on the rankings and that is going to make it a very interesting tournament.
“France at home are definitely one of the teams to beat and over the past two years Ireland have been playing amazing rugby and they are ranked number one. It is going to be an interesting World Cup, and I am excited about it.
“We can use the experience to our advantage because experience at big tournaments and in pressure games at times helps teams to push through. I think we are in the right space as a team.
"I hope we don’t lose players in terms of injuries and we go to the World Cup and peak at the right time.”
Bok star Am says Nienaber’s departure after the World Cup won’t affect their preparations
Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says the announcement by coach Jacques Nienabeer that he will be stepping down from his role after the World Cup won’t affect their preparations for the tournament.
Nienaber has announced he will leave the Springboks set-up to take up a position at Leinster in Ireland next year.
“We are focused on the job at hand, which is to prepare for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup. For some individuals it might affect them differently but, at the moment, the biggest thing in front of us is the World Cup and all our energies are on that,” said Am.
Looking ahead to the World Cup, Am said having players who won the tournament in 2019 doesn’t give them pressure but it will put them in good stead in terms of experience.
