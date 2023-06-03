Scotland’s Livingston interested in Galaxy winger
Negotiations under way as Teto eyes a move abroad
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 03 June 2023
Scottish Premiership soccer outfit Livingston are in talks with TS Galaxy over a possible signing of Scenery Park-born winger Aphelele Teto. ..
