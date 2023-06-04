USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win

USM Alger lost the battle but won the war as they claimed their first continental title with an away goals victory over Tanzanian outfit Young Africans after the second leg of the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in Algiers on Saturday.

The Algerian side led 2-1 from the first game in Dar es Salaam and though they were beaten 1-0 by their unfancied opponents at home lifted the title on the away goals rule after the 2-2 aggregate draw.

Djuma Shabani gave Young Africans the lead from the penalty spot after seven minutes but they could not find a second goal that would have seen them crowned champions for the first time too.