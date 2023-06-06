Double triumph for EL boxing at IBF awards event
Junior-flyweight champ Sive Nontshinga and Rumble Africa Promotions honoured at convention in US
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 06 June 2023
Two East London boxing entities scored big at the IBF Convention in the US when they were honoured with awards...
Double triumph for EL boxing at IBF awards event
Junior-flyweight champ Sive Nontshinga and Rumble Africa Promotions honoured at convention in US
Two East London boxing entities scored big at the IBF Convention in the US when they were honoured with awards...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos