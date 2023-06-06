The Chippa United roundabout gathered even more momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Morgan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.
This comes only three months after Mammila was shown the door by the Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.
A fed-up Mammila said the time he was retiring from coaching but will now make a comeback in the Bay for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.
Mammila replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who was the caretaker coach for four games at the end of last season and saved the side from relegation in the final match.
Mammila is back coaching Chippa again
