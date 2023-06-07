“Lorch also informed the club he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him, and they intended to approach the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to make representations regarding the charges so he could go through a diversion programme.
Pirates handed Lorch ‘a monetary fine’ in 2020 over assault allegations
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates say they took their own internal disciplinary measures against Thembinkosi Lorch when they became aware of charges of assault by the midfielder against an ex-girlfriend in 2020.
Pirates were responding to the news that an assault case against former Bafana Bafana star Lorch ended with a guilty conviction in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
“Orlando Pirates FC notes the decision handed down by the Randburg magistrate’s court regarding Thembinkosi Lorch on Tuesday,” Bucs said in a statement on Wednesday.
“As a club we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children, and as a result when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation.
“After our internal investigations, the club charged Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.
“Lorch also informed the club he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him, and they intended to approach the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to make representations regarding the charges so he could go through a diversion programme.
“He further advised he was attending therapy with Dr Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation. The club approved that he complete the therapy instead of running a parallel process organised by the club.
“Lorch informed us he attended the anger management therapy and completed the prescribed number of sessions. Since then, Lorch has not been involved any similar incident or an incident involving violence. We are confident the anger management therapy was an appropriate corrective measure.
“However, Lorch’s representations to the DPP were not successful and the criminal proceedings continued.
“Lorch was found guilty of assault [gender-based violence) and will be sentenced in due course.
“Orlando Pirates will not make any further comment until this process is complete.”
The National Prosecuting Authority said Lorch was found guilty on Tuesday of a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against then girlfriend Fundishwa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on September 7 2020.
Lorch is expected in court on July 28 for sentencing.
