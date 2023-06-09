Amavarara knocked out of Motsepe national playoffs
By Anathi Wulushe - 09 June 2023
Amavarara’s hopes of gaining promotion to the second flight of SA football (Motsepe Foundation Championship) went up in smoke on Thursday when they drew 0-0 with Upington City in the ABC National Playoff at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg...
