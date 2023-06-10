‘You brought happiness to our land’: Safa, PSL lead tributes after death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker

“Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings. He has made a major contribution to South African football.
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan joined South Africans from all walks of life in paying tribute to legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive “The Dog” Barker.
The 78-year-old Barker, who coached the Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil, died in a hospital in Durban on Saturday morning having battled illness for several years.
“We are saddened by the passing of Clive Barker after a long illness,” said Safa president Jordaan.
“Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football.
“Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings. He has made a major contribution to South African football.
“He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side. It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players were signed by the top clubs in Europe.
“This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players, and playing in the best leagues in Europe. Clive has been a people’s person and may his soul rest in peace,” said Jordaan.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said they were deeply saddened by the passing of Barker and a moment of silence will be observed in his honour at both remaining promotion play-off fixtures on Saturday and Wednesday.
“The PSL sends heartfelt condolences to the Barker family and the football fraternity at large,” said the PSL.
“We flew with you, you brought happiness to our land. We will forever cherish your role in the development of football in our country. The Dog,” added Gauteng premier and ardent football supporter Panyaza Lesufi.
Safa agreed Barker made a valuable contribution to football in the country.
“Rest in peace Clive 'The Dog' Barker. We are forever grateful for your contribution to South African football.
Respected football commentator Mark Gleeson, who worked closely with Barker for many years, said: “RIP Clive Barker. Brilliant coach of the club I covered in my first season as a soccer reporter. Bush Bucks 1985 still my favourite team.”
Prof Thuli Madonsela said Barker was an asset to South Africa.
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies
“He was an asset to our nation and among those that have built bridges of hope when we needed such. May his great soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Clive Barker.”
SuperSport United also expressed their condolences.
“Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the sad loss of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. A legend to us all, you’ll be missed by so many. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”
