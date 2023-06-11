Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open — at least three times.

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.