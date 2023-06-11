×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

IN PICTURES AND VIDEO | What Comrades is all about

By Sports Staff - 11 June 2023
Gift Kelehe is greeted by his daughter as he finishes in ninth place in the 2023 Comrades Marathon at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on June 11 2023.
Gift Kelehe is greeted by his daughter as he finishes in ninth place in the 2023 Comrades Marathon at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on June 11 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn and Tete Dijana ran superb races to win the women's and men's 2023 Comrades Marathon categories in record times, but as usual there was drama, action and camaraderie among the 20,000-runner field.

Here are some videos and pictures that capture the emotion of the 2023 Comrades Down Run: 

Runners complete the 2023 Comrades at the Kingsmead finish.
Runners complete the 2023 Comrades at the Kingsmead finish.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Gerda Steyn is greeted by her parents on winning the 2023 Comrades women's race.
Gerda Steyn is greeted by her parents on winning the 2023 Comrades women's race.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Tenth-placed Joseph Manyedi is embraced by third-placed Edward Mothibi at the finish.
Tenth-placed Joseph Manyedi is embraced by third-placed Edward Mothibi at the finish.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Third-placed Carla Molinaro is embraced at the finish by winner Gerda Steyn.
Third-placed Carla Molinaro is embraced at the finish by winner Gerda Steyn.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony