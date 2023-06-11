Gerda Steyn and Tete Dijana ran superb races to win the women's and men's 2023 Comrades Marathon categories in record times, but as usual there was drama, action and camaraderie among the 20,000-runner field.
Here are some videos and pictures that capture the emotion of the 2023 Comrades Down Run:
IN PICTURES AND VIDEO | What Comrades is all about
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
