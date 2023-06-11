The genius of Clive Barker

At Bush Bucks Barker, having learnt certain lessons at AmaZulu in the 1970s, displayed an ability unusual for a white coach at the time of embracing Black South African football culture. Some coaches recognised muti should not be taken away from players who believed in it, because it played a psychological role. None harnessed it as a weapon like Barker did.

It was a familiar sight at Bush Bucks and AmaZulu to see Barker animatedly spraying a water bottle on the touchline when things weren’t going their way. That it wasn’t always actually water treated with muti did not matter to the spectators, who would react with a hum that grew into a roar, lifting the players.

Mlungisi Ngubane, one of South Africa’s greatest playmakers in an era that produced so many destructive entertainers, was instrumental in the building of Bush Bucks. As the big Johannesburg teams attempted to lure him to the highveld, he preferred to stay in Durban and assemble a competitive outfit around him, influencing Lawrence Ngubane and Barker’s arrivals at a club bolstered by a sponsorship from Puma.

“Lawrence wanted me to go to African Wanderers and I said, 'No, Bush Bucks has the potential to become a big team'. So he promised he’d come, and in 1983 he did,” Ngubane said.

Lawrence Ngubane started bringing in players like Mark Tovey, Wicks, De Leur, Dave Kershaw, Calvin Petersen, Mike Mangena and Harold Legodi in 1984. Bush Bucks’ 1985 league win was built on their JPS Knockout final against Kaizer Chiefs in 1984, where they lost 2-1 on aggregate.

“In 1985, Lawrence signed left-back Stuart Turnbull from Scotland and Raul Gonzalez, the Chilean midfielder, from Swallows,” Mlungisi Ngubane said. Their five-against-five training games were like cup finals. “That’s where I learnt to train the way you play. Clive didn’t have much to tell us. The only thing he did was make sure he got the best out of every player.”

Mlungisi Ngubane singles out Mark Tovey as a true leader. “Mark would talk to me the whole game, ‘Come on Prof, get behind the ball. Prof, you’re f*cking lazy.’” Ngubane would score and Barker would call it a fluke. “I would get angry and want to score more the next week. Only later, I realised he was motivating me. If a player was big-headed, he would insult him. If a player was low on confidence, he would tell him he thought he was the best in the world.”

Barker would go to the room of a player who wasn’t performing and tell them “when you’re not performing, this team doesn’t perform”, Ngubane said. “To me it was, ‘Prof, if you don’t jive, nothing happens.’ But he’d tell you separate from the others, then you’d go in there knowing, I don’t want to let Clive down and I don’t want to let the guys down.”