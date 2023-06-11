WP flyhalf Jurie Matthee delivered a performance full of assurance, particularly in the offload where he found support runners, usually running into space.
Scrumhalf Godlen Masimla's generous application of the boot behind a pack moving forward ensured the Stormers played in favourable territory.
As it turned out Sharks' fullback Thaaqir Abrahams stood tall under the high ball, but opposite number Clayton Blommetjies equally had a spring in his step.
He hardly put a foot wrong as he kept the Sharks defence guessing about his next move.
By the break WP were 25-0 up and there appeared little opportunity for the Sharks to claw their way back.
The first time the Sharks really threatened the Stormers' tryline they in fact got over but a knock-on from lock Gerbrandt Grobler while performing scrumhalf duties saw the score scratched off.
Some measured offloads in the build-up saw the Stormers stretch their lead when Van Heeden slid in for a try in the 55th minute.
Scorers
WP (44) - Tries: Hacjivah Dayimani (2), Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Jarrod Taylor. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (4). Penalties: Matthee (2).
Sharks (5) - Try: Marnus Potgieter.
WP trounce Sharks
Out of Currie Cup contention by kick-off, but never devoid of spirit and commitment, Western Province handed the Sharks a chastening defeat in the competition's closing league match in Cape Town on Saturday.
In beating the Sharks 44-5, WP gave the visitors much to ponder ahead of their semifinal against the Pumas, and so short of verve and vitality was the Durban side it was almost as if they were willing to settle for second on the points table.
Instead it was the Cheetahs who secured top spot and they will host the Bulls in the other semifinal.
The Sharks who secured a home semifinal a week ago, by kick-off in Cape Town, still had the incentive to finish on top of the points table but they were well off the pace.
They ran into a ruthlessness WP who struck several decisive blows in the opening quarter.
WP had been quicker on the draw and had the better of the gainline.
Ruben van Heerden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht and Marcel Theunissen helped provide the WP the base from which the home team applied the squeeze on their opposition.
Perhaps the only blemish for the hosts was the yellow card earned by replacement Jarrod Taylor for a ridiculously late shoulder to the head tackle of Marnus Potgieter after the Sharks centre had scored his team's only points.
How the match officials only arrived at a yellow card is hard to fathom.
By then off course WP had done enough.
They applied pressure from the get-go and the Sharks felt it.
Sharks wing Werner Kok, hoping his teammates were on the same wavelength, flung the ball backwards while under pressure, but presented Dixon the chance to apply a deft boot before scoring.
Marcel Theunissen then caught the Sharks' defence napping from a tap penalty to stretch the home team's lead.
Scorers
WP (44) - Tries: Hacjivah Dayimani (2), Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Jarrod Taylor. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (4). Penalties: Matthee (2).
Sharks (5) - Try: Marnus Potgieter.
