Former Bafana Bafana players Lucas Radebe and Andre Arendse also shared tributes.
“Saddened by the passing of legendary coach Clive Barker with whom we shared some great moments during Afcon 96 team successes,” said Radebe.
“Some of my fondest memories that will live with me always. You were a massive part of my journey in football. Rest in peace, my coach, my mentor, my friend. Forever in my heart,” said Arendse.
Political parties hailed Barker’s contribution to South African football.
The EFF said Barker's death was not only a loss for the football community but will be felt by all those who met the icon.
“This loss is not just felt within the sports community, but by all those whose lives were touched by Clive’s indomitable spirit, unwavering passion and remarkable contributions to the beautiful game,” said the party.
The DA shared the EFF's sentiments, saying Barker left an incredible mark.
“The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. Clive Barker will forever be remembered as an influential figure in South African football whose passion and dedication left an incredible mark on the sport,” it said.
The ANC said: “He was the epitome of excellence and leadership, cementing South Africa as a formidable force in the sporting world. The ANC recognises his contribution to building a nonracial sport and the development of grassroots sports.”
‘He made players perform beyond their talent’: Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to Clive Barker
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to legendary South African coach Clive Barker, saying he was lucky to have worked with him.
Barker died on Saturday after losing his battle against Lewy Body Dementia.
The 78-year-old mentor led Bafana Bafana to their only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.
“The only one in South Africa to win Afcon. He made players perform beyond their talent. He was a friend, coach, mentor, leader and a father,” said Mosimane.
“A difficult combination to get out of a coach. He coached a human being first then a talented football player. I am lucky he was my coach.”
Former Bafana Bafana players Lucas Radebe and Andre Arendse also shared tributes.
“Saddened by the passing of legendary coach Clive Barker with whom we shared some great moments during Afcon 96 team successes,” said Radebe.
“Some of my fondest memories that will live with me always. You were a massive part of my journey in football. Rest in peace, my coach, my mentor, my friend. Forever in my heart,” said Arendse.
Political parties hailed Barker’s contribution to South African football.
The EFF said Barker's death was not only a loss for the football community but will be felt by all those who met the icon.
“This loss is not just felt within the sports community, but by all those whose lives were touched by Clive’s indomitable spirit, unwavering passion and remarkable contributions to the beautiful game,” said the party.
The DA shared the EFF's sentiments, saying Barker left an incredible mark.
“The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. Clive Barker will forever be remembered as an influential figure in South African football whose passion and dedication left an incredible mark on the sport,” it said.
The ANC said: “He was the epitome of excellence and leadership, cementing South Africa as a formidable force in the sporting world. The ANC recognises his contribution to building a nonracial sport and the development of grassroots sports.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos