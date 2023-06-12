Nobanda steers Border to victory over Lions
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 12 June 2023
A brace of tries from Yandisa Nobanda steered Border Ladies to victory in another clinical performance with a 27-20 triumph over the Golden Lions at Pirates in Johannesburg on Saturday...
Nobanda steers Border to victory over Lions
A brace of tries from Yandisa Nobanda steered Border Ladies to victory in another clinical performance with a 27-20 triumph over the Golden Lions at Pirates in Johannesburg on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos