WHO CAN GET A STATE FUNERAL?
There are two categories for state funerals. The first is for the president, the president-elect and former presidents. The second is reserved for the deputy president, an acting president and former deputy presidents. The president must appoint an interministerial committee to co-ordinate and manage the state funeral.
“Distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa” can be given an official funeral, which are usually reserved for serving ministers, the speaker of the National Assembly, the chief justice, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and premiers of provinces.
Official provincial funerals are divided into two categories. One is for the speaker of the legislature and members of the executive committee. The other is for the deputy speaker of the legislature.
The Presidency said: “Distinguished persons can be granted a special provincial official funeral category. The premier of a province sends a request to the president for consideration if they feel a resident of the province deserves such recognition.”
Clive Barker deserves state funeral, says ActionSA
‘The tendency to only honour politicians must be reviewed’
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
ActionSA says legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker deserves a state funeral instead of a provincial burial.
Barker died on Saturday at the age of 78 after a “brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia”. He will be laid to rest in a provincial burial in Durban on Thursday.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa confirmed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government was finalising plans for a provincial burial with the office of the president.
“It will be a provincial burial. There are processes that must be followed in terms of the law and policy. We needed to have the consent of the family first, and now that we’ve got it the province is making sure it reaches the office of the president. I think by the end of today [Monday] it should be delivered,” he said.
ActionSA said it is time state funerals are given to “great and outstanding South Africans deserving of such honour”.
“By leading Bafana Bafana to that momentous victory, Barker claimed his place in the annals of history in South Africa. Very few South Africans can claim that place in our country. It is for this reason ActionSA believes, for his achievements and the glory of the national team, Barker must be honoured with a state funeral,” said the party.
ActionSA said the tendency to only honour politicians with state funerals must be reviewed.
“In the past three decades, we have observed a pattern in this country whereby only leaders of the ANC are given the honour of a state funeral, even those with a dodgy past and unclear achievements. It is time state funerals should go to great and outstanding South Africans deserving of such honour.
“ActionSA will be vigilantly monitoring the conferring of state funerals in our country to ensure only the deserving are honoured. We will not keep quiet when this honour continues to be abused by the ruling party by only honouring its cadres.”
WHO CAN GET A STATE FUNERAL?
There are two categories for state funerals. The first is for the president, the president-elect and former presidents. The second is reserved for the deputy president, an acting president and former deputy presidents. The president must appoint an interministerial committee to co-ordinate and manage the state funeral.
“Distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa” can be given an official funeral, which are usually reserved for serving ministers, the speaker of the National Assembly, the chief justice, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and premiers of provinces.
Official provincial funerals are divided into two categories. One is for the speaker of the legislature and members of the executive committee. The other is for the deputy speaker of the legislature.
The Presidency said: “Distinguished persons can be granted a special provincial official funeral category. The premier of a province sends a request to the president for consideration if they feel a resident of the province deserves such recognition.”
TimesLIVE
