He is on track, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on injured captain Siya Kolisi
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is targeting one of the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches for the return to action of injured captain Siya Kolisi.
Kolisi, who is going through rehabilitation after knee surgery, is in camp with the team in Pretoria where they are preparing for the start of the Rugby Championship against Australia at Loftus on July 8.
Kolisi sustained a knee injury in the Sharks’ 22-all draw against Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in April and he is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the World Cup.
The first Springbok warm-up match is against Argentina at Buenos Aires on August 5 followed by matches against Wales and New Zealand.
“In terms of Siya (Kolisi), he is hitting targets that have been set out for him and he is on track. We are aiming for the World Cup warm-up games,” said Nienaber before director of rugby Rassie Erasmus offered further clarification on the issue.
“If he can play one or two of those warm-up matches before the World Cup, that is the target at this stage,” explained Erasmus.
Nienaber also provided an update on winger Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Steyn who also have minor injury concerns.
“He (Arendse) is probably joining us today (Wednesday) at training. With regards to Frans, I spoke to him about two weeks ago and he was still seeing a specialist. I can’t comment on what the decision would be but I think it will be extremely tough for him to get in now for the Rugby Championship. He is probably the guy who is the longest off.
“He said he doesn’t see himself being ready to train with us in this part of the preparation for the Rugby Championship.”
Erasmus further revealed that they are faced with a challenge at flyhalf with Handrè Pollard and Damian Willemse not fully fit but expected to respond well to treatment ahead of the Rugby Championship.
“Handrè has got a calf again and it will take a little longer but he will be back in a week or so and he will definitely be part of the Rugby Championship. But as to when exactly, it will be down to how he is progressing, but it has been confirmed it will be a little bit longer.
“Damian Willemse also has a knock on his knee and at this stage we have three fit flyhalves including Mannie Libbok and only one of them is running now. The other two we know will be ready before or during the Rugby Championship.
“We are running a bit thin at position 10 and then Deon Fourie is having a little bit of a niggle that he is getting over and apart from that all the other guys are fully fit.
“At scrumhalf, Jaden Hendrikse is coming along nicely, Canaan Moodie has been cleared, Eben Etzebeth will be fit for the middle of the Rugby Championship.”
