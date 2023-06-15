The 25-year-old centre back went on to make 123 appearances for Amakhosi in all competitions.
During his time at Chiefs, Ngezana didn’t enjoy any trophy success as Amakhosi are on an eight-season dry spell.
“There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the club,” said Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“However, Siya has had a good and substantial career at Kaizer Chiefs and feels the time is right to take up a new challenge. We appreciate his wholehearted commitment to Amakhosi and wish him well on his exciting adventure to Europe.”
Ngezana is the second defender to leave Chiefs after the club parted ways with former Bafana Bafana player Eric Mathoho a couple of weeks ago.
Mathoho, 33, had been with the Soweto giants from 2012, after joining them from Bloemfontein Celtic.
The gaps left by the two players will likely be filled by two new signings, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and TS Galaxy's Given Msimango, who is yet to be announced by the Chiefs.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana signs for overseas club
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of another key member of their defence. Siyabonga Ngezana has secured an overseas move.
Chiefs confirmed on social media that Ngezana has found greener pastures in Romania.
“Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who has signed for Romanian Lige 1 powerhouse Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharesti,” the Soweto giants wrote on Twitter.
Ngezana has been with Amakhosi for most of his professional career, after he was promoted to the senior team from the junior ranks in 2016.
The 25-year-old centre back went on to make 123 appearances for Amakhosi in all competitions.
During his time at Chiefs, Ngezana didn’t enjoy any trophy success as Amakhosi are on an eight-season dry spell.
“There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the club,” said Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“However, Siya has had a good and substantial career at Kaizer Chiefs and feels the time is right to take up a new challenge. We appreciate his wholehearted commitment to Amakhosi and wish him well on his exciting adventure to Europe.”
Ngezana is the second defender to leave Chiefs after the club parted ways with former Bafana Bafana player Eric Mathoho a couple of weeks ago.
Mathoho, 33, had been with the Soweto giants from 2012, after joining them from Bloemfontein Celtic.
The gaps left by the two players will likely be filled by two new signings, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and TS Galaxy's Given Msimango, who is yet to be announced by the Chiefs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos