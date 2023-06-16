Wayde van Niekerk comfortably beat a quality field to win the men’s 400m at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday night, but said afterwards he wasn’t where “he’s meant to be”.
His winning time of 44.38 was nothing to write home about, but the way he controlled the track to take the victory certainly was.
The owner of the 43.03 world record attacked from the start and by the time he turned on to the home straight he was in the lead, ahead of Zambian Muzala Samukonga, the fastest man in the world this year, and Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world championship bronze medallist from last year.
Samukonga tried launching a late assault, but Van Niekerk was able to fend him off from the front of the race.
Samukonga was second in 44.49 and American Vernon Norwood third in 44.51.
Hudson-Smith faded to fifth in 44.92 and countryman Zakhiti Nene ended seventh in 45.34.
Wayde wins in Norway, but says he still has work to do ahead of world champs
Image: Fredrik Varfjell/ NTB via REUTERS
Van Niekerk said he needed to improve. “I don’t think people realise just how hard this event is both physically and mentally — you can see how long it takes me to recover so that shows I’m still not where I’m meant to be. But I’m getting there,” he said in quotes released by the organisers.
His biggest area of concern is probably the final 100m where he probably wanted to find an extra gear, instead of being stretched to capacity.
“It was a good race and it is great to be back on the circuit, but it is very hard for me right now. I’m just taking it race by race. I try not to think too far ahead but of course Budapest is a big goal,” he said, referring to the world championships in the Hungarian capital in August.
But the victory will serve as an important confidence-booster on his road back from injuring his right knee in 2017.
“I’m happy to be back beating these guys. The event is in a good place right now.”
In the men’s 200m Luxolo Adams finished last at the back of a lightning race won by American Erriyon Knighton in a season’s best 19.77. Reynier Mena of Cuba was second in 20.09.
Adams’ 20.79 was a season’s best, but he still has time ground to make up to reach his 19.82 personal best.
