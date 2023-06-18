Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane has signed with Al Wahda FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League as he continues his love affair with the Gulf region.

This news comes shortly after Mosimane acrimoniously parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top-flight last season with weeks to spare, and with whom he clinched the title with a game left to play.