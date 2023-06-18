×

Sport

Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda

18 June 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Pitso Mosimane has joined UAE side Al Wahda.
Image: Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane has signed with Al Wahda FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League as he continues his love affair with the Gulf region. 

This news comes shortly after Mosimane acrimoniously parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top-flight last season with weeks to spare, and with whom he clinched the title with a game left to play. 

Mosimane is expected to join Al Wahda with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids who perform various duties behind the scenes.

“Al Wahda Football Club Company announces the completion of contracting procedures with Mr Pitso Mosimane in order to technically lead the first team," the club said.  

The club’s board of directors welcomed Mosimane to the home of the champions, wishing him success in meeting the aspirations of the club’s leadership and management and its fans.”

The duration of the contract was not immediately available.

