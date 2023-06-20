Lamati able to walk as his recovery continues in Belfast hospital
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 20 June 2023
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati is making strong progress in his recovery at a hospital in Northern Ireland, with reports that he is now able to walk with support. ..
Lamati able to walk as his recovery continues in Belfast hospital
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati is making strong progress in his recovery at a hospital in Northern Ireland, with reports that he is now able to walk with support. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos