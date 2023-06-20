×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Mtsi family hope mayoral games continue to unearth sporting talent

More than 100 athletes impress in various codes

Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 20 June 2023

The family of former Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Alfred Mtsi hope the municipality will continue with the annual Mtsi Games that were hosted on Saturday, as well as with unearthing talent in the region...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict