Preparations for next season are under way at Kaizer Chiefs with midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange the latest player to be released.
Amakhosi confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Nange will be released at the end of his contract, with the 31-year-old having joined the club from Stellenbosch in July 2021.
During his unsuccessful spell at Naturena, Nange played 31 games and scored 2 goals in all competitions. More players are expected to be released in the coming days.
Chiefs have already signed defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and it is believed that they have reached agreements with TS Galaxy for Given Msimango and Cape Town City for Mduduzi Mdantsane.
Chiefs release midfielder Nange as preparations for next season begin
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Another player who is heavily linked with a move to Chiefs is Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo, but they face stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns for his signature.
Meanwhile, Chiefs players reported back to their training base at Naturena to start preseason preparations.
After a dismal campaign where they failed to win any silverware last season and finished fifth in the DStv Premiership standings, there is pressure on the players to do much better.
