Sport

Derick Hougaard, in a coma for 13 days, has opened his eyes: girlfriend

By Kgaugelo Masweneng and HENDRIK HANCKE - 22 June 2023
Image: Facebook: Nádine
Image: Facebook

Former Springbok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who was in a coma for 13 days, has opened his eyes.

His girlfriend, Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, broke the news late Thursday afternoon on her Facebook page. 

“With incredible gratitude we can share the following with you: Derick has opened his eyes! His infection count has decreased and he is receiving new antibiotics,” Nadine wrote on Facebook.   

Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on Saturday June 10 and he has been in a medically induced coma since then. 

It is unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition. 

Nadine said on Facebook that the carbon dioxide levels in Hougaard's blood have significantly decreased.

“His intake of oxygen is getting better every day.

Image: Tertius Pickard (Gallo Images)

“He is responding to questions and his brain function is looking good. He can't talk with the pipes in his throat, is in pain and very tired. But we are indescribably thankful and excited that he opened his eyes,” Nadine wrote.

She said there were other complications. 

“He is being treated, but the sedation has been decreased. We are praying for his lungs to heal completely. A thousand thanks for all the prayers and belief and love! All honour is to our Heavenly Father! Derick's family is also grateful for all the caring, love and prayers.”

Met ongelooflike dankbaarheid kan ons met julle deel : Derick het sy oë oopgemaak! Sy infeksie telling het afgeneem en...

Posted by Nádine on Thursday, June 22, 2023

TimesLIVE

