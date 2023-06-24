Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified Mkhalele is barred

Ramoreboli, who is fresh from leading Jwaneng Galaxy to the Botswana Premier League title, announced his 47-man preliminary squad for the tournament.
His squad is a mixture of players from the DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, ABC Motsepe League and a couple of overseas-based stars.
“We look forward to playing in this year’s Cosafa Cup and believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former U23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team,” Ramoreboli said.
The tournament will take place from July 5—16 in KwaZulu-Natal where Zambia will be hoping to defend the trophy they won last year.
South Africa are in Group A with Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana. Bafana will get their campaign under way against the Namibian Brave Warriors at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, July 5 (6pm).
Bafana Cosafa Cup preliminary squad:
1. Lincoln Vyver, Cape Town Spurs, 2. Jethren Barr, not attached to any club, 3. Jody February, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, 4. Kanya Mini, Amavarara FC, 5. Sifiso Ngobeni, Sundowns, 6. Bradley Cross, Maritzburg United, 7. Siyanda Msani, Richards Bay FC, 8. Katlego Mohamme, Sundowns, 9. Sicelokuhle Hlatswayo, Golden Arrowws, 10. Keegan Allan, Swallows FC, 11. Macbeth Mahlangu, TS Galaxy, 12. Veluyeke Zulu, AmaZulu FC, 13. Olwethu Makahanya, Stellenbosch FC, 14. Tshegofatso Nyama, Galaxy, 15. Kamogelo Sebelebele, Galaxy, 16. Nkosikhona Rabebe, Galaxy, 17. Bonginkosi Makume, Maritzburg, 18. Kathleho Maphathe, Richards Bay, 19. Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, 20. Thabo Cele, Radomiak Radom, Poland, 21. Mdudzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, 22. Shadrack Kobedi, Royal Am, 23. Sanele Barns, Richards Bay, 24. Kamogelo Mahlatsi, Chiefs, 25. Ryan Moon, Arrows, 26. Ashley Kupido, Spurs, 27. Khothatso Mariba, Venda Academy, 28. Ayanda Lukhele, Orbit College, 29. Tiklas Thutlwa, Black Leopards, 30. Thapelo Tshilo, Upington United, 31. Sphamandla Gumede, Dondol FC, 32. Thabani Mthembu, Umsinga FC, 33. Yanelwa Mbuthuma, Richards Bay, 34. Shaune Mogaila, Royal Am, 35. Mfundo Thikazi, Royal Am, 36. Lesedi Kapinga, Sundowns, 37. Lesiba Nku, Marumo Galants, 38. Ranga Chivaviro, Gallants, 39. Nduduso Sibiya, Arrows, 40. Igraam Rayners, Stellenbosch FC, 41. Daweron Van Rhyn, Upington City, 42. Luvuyo Phewa, Sundowns, 43. Waylon Renecke, Norwich City, England, 44. Nkululeko Miya, Umsinga, 45. Velemiseni Ndwandwe, Arrows, 46. Sapholwethu Kelepu, Amavarara FC, 47. Tshepang Makara, Amavarara
TimesLIVE
Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified Mkhalele is barred
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok is confident coach Morena Ramoreboli can lead Bafana Bafana to another successful Cosafa Cup tournament.
A desperate Safa called on Ramoreboli to lead Bafana in the tournament scheduled to take place in Durban next month as national team assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who coached the side last year, doesn’t have the required qualifications to sit on the bench.
According to this year’s Cosafa regulations, all head coaches at the tournament must have a Caf Pro, A or B coaching licence.
Mkhalele was quoted by the Sowetan as saying he only has Safa level one, which is an introduction to coaching courses.
Ramoreboli, who will be assisted by Raymond Mdaka, oversaw Bafana when they won the tournament in 2021.
“Coach Ramoreboli has the necessary experience and support to ensure that we do well in this regional championship,” Steenbok said.
“We hope his exploits in the previous tournament will galvanise the troops to have the motivation of raising their hands for future Bafana Bafana duties.”
Ramoreboli, who is fresh from leading Jwaneng Galaxy to the Botswana Premier League title, announced his 47-man preliminary squad for the tournament.
His squad is a mixture of players from the DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, ABC Motsepe League and a couple of overseas-based stars.
“We look forward to playing in this year’s Cosafa Cup and believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former U23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team,” Ramoreboli said.
The tournament will take place from July 5—16 in KwaZulu-Natal where Zambia will be hoping to defend the trophy they won last year.
South Africa are in Group A with Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana. Bafana will get their campaign under way against the Namibian Brave Warriors at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, July 5 (6pm).
Bafana Cosafa Cup preliminary squad:
1. Lincoln Vyver, Cape Town Spurs, 2. Jethren Barr, not attached to any club, 3. Jody February, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, 4. Kanya Mini, Amavarara FC, 5. Sifiso Ngobeni, Sundowns, 6. Bradley Cross, Maritzburg United, 7. Siyanda Msani, Richards Bay FC, 8. Katlego Mohamme, Sundowns, 9. Sicelokuhle Hlatswayo, Golden Arrowws, 10. Keegan Allan, Swallows FC, 11. Macbeth Mahlangu, TS Galaxy, 12. Veluyeke Zulu, AmaZulu FC, 13. Olwethu Makahanya, Stellenbosch FC, 14. Tshegofatso Nyama, Galaxy, 15. Kamogelo Sebelebele, Galaxy, 16. Nkosikhona Rabebe, Galaxy, 17. Bonginkosi Makume, Maritzburg, 18. Kathleho Maphathe, Richards Bay, 19. Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, 20. Thabo Cele, Radomiak Radom, Poland, 21. Mdudzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, 22. Shadrack Kobedi, Royal Am, 23. Sanele Barns, Richards Bay, 24. Kamogelo Mahlatsi, Chiefs, 25. Ryan Moon, Arrows, 26. Ashley Kupido, Spurs, 27. Khothatso Mariba, Venda Academy, 28. Ayanda Lukhele, Orbit College, 29. Tiklas Thutlwa, Black Leopards, 30. Thapelo Tshilo, Upington United, 31. Sphamandla Gumede, Dondol FC, 32. Thabani Mthembu, Umsinga FC, 33. Yanelwa Mbuthuma, Richards Bay, 34. Shaune Mogaila, Royal Am, 35. Mfundo Thikazi, Royal Am, 36. Lesedi Kapinga, Sundowns, 37. Lesiba Nku, Marumo Galants, 38. Ranga Chivaviro, Gallants, 39. Nduduso Sibiya, Arrows, 40. Igraam Rayners, Stellenbosch FC, 41. Daweron Van Rhyn, Upington City, 42. Luvuyo Phewa, Sundowns, 43. Waylon Renecke, Norwich City, England, 44. Nkululeko Miya, Umsinga, 45. Velemiseni Ndwandwe, Arrows, 46. Sapholwethu Kelepu, Amavarara FC, 47. Tshepang Makara, Amavarara
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos