Moonlight shock Swallows in Mdantsane, Police stay on top

Border Super League newcomers Moonlight pulled a rabbit out of the hat as they shocked home team Swallows 19-14 at the NU1 Sports Ground in Mdantsane on Saturday.
The competition made a U-turn at the weekend as it reverted to round four, which was postponed due to heavy rains that pounded the Border region on May 14.
Of all the predictions ahead of the weekend, not many would have bet on Mooiplaas outfit Moonlight overcoming a Swallows side full of Border Bulldogs personnel, but through self-belief the 23 men from Sotho made history by accomplishing just that.
The victory was Moonlight’s fifth in the campaign, and their fourth consecutive win.
It was also a statement that they are in the Super League to stay.
Police extended their position at the top of the standings when they beat their noisy neighbours Young Leopards 30-13 at Police Park.
In previous encounters at the ground, Leopards had a knack of giving the Bobbies a hard time.
However, this time it was one-way traffic as Police ran rampant and claimed a bonus point, making the goal of claiming back-to-back titles heard.
Ntlaza Lions suffered a consecutive defeat at home to Berlin Tigers.
At the start of the 2023 campaign, the Lions had made Ntlaza their fortress but now that seems to have changed as the Tigers left the ground with the haul of points after winning the match 22-11.
Buffalo Rugby Club provided another surprise victory of the weekend.
After struggling since the start of the season, Buffs fought above their weight on Saturday as they sneaked a 23-22 win over the University of Fort Hare.
The matches between WSU All Blacks and Ncera Leopards and Breakers vs Old Selbornians were postponed by the clubs.
Super League log: Police 39, Young Leopards 29, Ncera Leopards 24, Moonlight 22, WSU All Blacks 20, Swallows 17, Fort Hare Blues 17, Berlin Tigers 17, Buffalo 14, Ntlaza Lions 13, Breakers 12, Old Selbornians 8.
Border Premier League results: Cambridge 6, United Brothers 27, Ocean Sweepers 15, WSU Eagles 7, Ngculu Zebras 20, Wallabies 15, Black Eagles 22, Bussy Boys 19, Winter Rose 17, Komga United 43, Africans 38, Shining Stars 3.
Premier League log: United Brothers 31, Ocean Sweepers 29, Komga 29, Africans 28, Winter Rose 19, WSU Eagles 15, Ngculu Zebras 13, Wallabies 12, Cambridge 11, Bussy Boys 9, Black Eagles 9, Shining Stars 7.
DispatchLIVE
Moonlight shock Swallows in Mdantsane, Police stay on top
Border Super League round four delivers nail-biting action
Image: MARK ANDREWS
