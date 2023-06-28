Chiefs appoint Molefi Ntseki as head coach

In a shocking development, Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Molefi Ntseki as a new head coach.

Ntseki replaces Arthur Zwane, who has been demoted to assistant coach after a season in charge of the side.

Before his appointment as the head coach, Ntseki was the head of technical and youth development at the Soweto giants.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung senior said they are looking forward to Ntseki sharing his experience and ensuring that there is stability in the team "while we improve our performance".

Motaung promised to provide him with all the support he needs in this new role.