Otladisa headlines four confirmed signings at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the much-anticipated signing of winger Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants, along with three more strong acquisitions.

Bucs have also added 23-year-old attacker Siphelo Baloni from first division Cape Town All Stars, 25-year-old goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy and 25-year-old attacker Patrick Maswanganyi from SuperSport United.

Right-footed Otladisa, 26, impressed with his pace and creative ability starting 28 of Galllants' 30 DStv Premiership matches in 2022-2023, and was a substitute in another, but could not help the team avoid relegation as the last-placed finishers.