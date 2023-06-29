If there were indeed solid talks with Nasreddine Nabi — which the Tunisian told Sunday Times this weekend there were — they seem to have broken down over back room staff issues. Nabi won back-to-back league and cup doubles with Yanga in Tanzania the past two seasons, though would have been an unknown quantity in how he could adapt, especially culturally, to South African football.
Is Ntseki less of a sure bet to bring silverware? Honestly, based purely on track record and the fact he has not won a trophy, then the answer must be yes.
But Amakhosi have had two years to look at Ntseki close up, and must have been impressed with what they have seen and worked with.
The question might be, if noises are legitimate emanating from Amakhosi of a family business divided, and where sway in decision-making swings between factions depending on preferred coaches’ fortunes, then can the club function perfectly making the right choices?
Out of left field: No-one predicted Molefi Ntseki as the new Chiefs coach
Image: Philip Maeta/ GALLO IMAGES
Molefi Ntseki’s appointment as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach came out of left field.
Not because he should not have been a candidate or does not have the credentials. He has been Amakhosi’s head of technical and development for just over two years, is a former Bafana Bafana coach and had great success with junior national teams.
Ntseki has always impressed many as a coach steeped in football knowledge. There will be detractors of the appointment, and there are many question marks, the biggest being: is Ntseki a trophy-winning coach?
Because, at a gigantic club that has gone eight unprecedented seasons without a trophy, where the previous longest was one, silverware is now both a looming priority of extraordinary proportions, and a pressure-creator.
Rebuilding was the stated ambition under Arthur Zwane, who many will feel was unfortunate to be sacrificed after a lone season where, with that aim in mind, he might not have done badly with a fifth-placed DStv Premiership finish and two cup semifinals.
And Ntseki will be tasked with continuing the rebuilding project. But Zwane’s example is proof that just rebuilding will not be enough.
Given he’s a more senior figure with junior and national team experience, it was not Ntseki’s credentials that made his appointment come as a shock.
It was just that in weeks of speculation over a potential new coach to replace Zwane, if he was even going to to be replaced, no-one predicted it might be Ntseki. His name just did not come up in the reports.
There will be digging and more speculating, and much discussion on social media and the talk shows, on how that happened. There may be revelations on how long Chiefs had Ntseki lined up, whether other deals fell through, and if he was the first choice.
Doubters will point to the 53-year-old’s still relative inexperience compared to some of the other reported candidates or names linked to the job.
Pitso Mosimane has 19 career titles, but seemingly still has his gaze cast on making the most of his fortunes beyond South Africa’s borders, taking the job at seemingly wealthy, competitive Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirate Pro League. Mosimane and people close to him have said there was no official offer from Chiefs.
Ntseki has a huge task in front of him. Chiefs for far too long have too often not bought players genuinely capable of carrying such a heavy jersey. The scale of Mamelodi Sundowns’ domination was reinforced when they romped to a sixth title in succession by 16 points over second-placed Orlando Pirates in 2022-23.
Too often players who have performed go to Naturena and do not. It raises questions over the quality of the scouting, and the preparation for matches.
Ntseki also has a huge opportunity to put his football intelligence to use at a club that does have a budget — if the management can persuaded to make it available for their ailing first team — on a scale Ntseki has never had at his disposal, along with a world-class facility he should be capable of using well.
He can make his name at Chiefs. But — like others in the past eight years who took on the task, some with bigger reputations — he has to win trophies.
