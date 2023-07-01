“They are still going to dominate for the coming few years. Unfortunately, the pockets are not the same but it is what they put in the game that other teams don’t.”
‘I don’t know who is going to stop Sundowns’ — Lucas Radebe as he reflects on coaching changes at Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have reconfigured their technical team with Molefi Ntseki as coach in a bid to arrest their downward spiral but former captain Lucas Radebe doesn’t believe they will be able to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns have completely dominated the domestic scene with six successive league championships and according to Radebe the trend is likely to continue next season.
The surprise elevation of Ntseki to possibly one of the most difficult jobs in the country, has been met with mixed feelings with the majority of Amakhosi supporters casting doubt on the move.
“I don’t know who is going to stop Sundowns,” said Radebe as he reflected on the developments at Naturena.
“They are still going to dominate for the coming few years. Unfortunately, the pockets are not the same but it is what they put in the game that other teams don’t.”
Radebe also questioned the leadership of football in the country by saying a lot needs to change.
“We need to be more professional, look at the lifestyle of our players. Even in the national team, it is not up to scratch. We have the talent, it is the leadership that is lacking and that is a big thing for us.
“If we can change that, we will have progress in our football. There is a lot that we are missing in the country to get to the level where we can compete against some of the best in the world.
“Actually, we have gone backwards throughout the years. We are not in the top five on the continent. It is not a disgrace but it is a big disappointment and it boils down to the structures in the administration level.
“We need new ideas, we need new people that will run football. Football has evolved and it needs professionalism.”
