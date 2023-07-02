“I have been in contact with the president of Safa, Dr Danny Jordaan, and have received written communication from Safpu.
Sports minister Kodwa to meet players’ union over Banyana ‘mutiny’
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa will meet the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) over concerns of a Banyana Banyana mutiny on the eve of their departure for this month’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.
A report in Sunday Times, quoting sources, detailed a potential revolt among the Banyana players who were objecting to the venue of Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni for Sunday’s send-off match against Botswana (3pm) as substandard.
The report said the players are also demanding R1m each for playing their three World Cup group G matches in Wellington, New Zealand, against Sweden (July 23), Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2).
“We are 18 days away from the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand,” Kodwa said in a statement released by the department of sports, arts and culture on Sunday.
“It has come to my attention there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana Banyana, which have been brought to the attention of the South African Football Association (Safa) and Safpu.
“I have been in contact with the president of Safa, Dr Danny Jordaan, and have received written communication from Safpu.
“In the meantime, I urge the team to be focused on the major task that lies ahead of taking every opportunity to prepare to participate and display their immense skill and talent at one of the biggest sporting showcases in the world, the Fifa World Cup.
“Banyana Banyana have endeared themselves to the South African nation and the continent and have also been great sports ambassadors who inspire so many in the sporting fraternity.
“To obtain a status update on the state of readiness of Banyana Banyana’s participation at the World Cup, I will be meeting with Safpu on Tuesday to hear the serious concerns expressed by the team. The meeting with Sapu will consider issues pertaining to government’s commitment and support to the team, the team’s working, welfare and health conditions, including transparency and accountability related to the signing of contracts.
“Women’s development, women’s agency and voice, and women’s dignity in sport remains at the centre of the government’s gender equality agenda. Women players are assured a safe environment to raise their concerns without fear of victimisation.”
The minster’s statement follows a report in Sunday Times of a standoff between the Banyana players and Safa over whether to play the send-off match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Banyana players do not want to play the match at the stadium because they deem the rustic venue in the township of Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, to be not worthy of a team about to play at the World Cup. They want a better venue such as FNB Stadium or Orlando Stadium.
Banyana, who meet Costa Rica in a final warm-up game in Christchurch on July 15, depart from South Africa in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday.
