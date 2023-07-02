Steve Komphela leaves Sundowns to become Swallows' head coach

Steve Komphela is leaving Mamelodi Sundowns to become head coach of Swallows.

Both clubs announced on Sunday morning that Komphela, who joined Sundowns in 2020 as a senior coach to work alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, has accepted an offer from Swallows.

Last year Komphela was named the Brazilians' first team coach as part of technical staff reshuffle that saw Rulani Mokwena promoted to sole head coach and Manqoba Mngqithi redeployed as senior coach.

At Swallows, Komphela will work with Musa Nyatama, who helped to save the club from relegation last season and end in a creditable eighth place in the DStv Premiership, as his assistant. Ditheko Mototo was also recently announced as the Birds' second assistant coach.