Steve Komphela leaves Sundowns to become Swallows' head coach
Steve Komphela is leaving Mamelodi Sundowns to become head coach of Swallows.
Both clubs announced on Sunday morning that Komphela, who joined Sundowns in 2020 as a senior coach to work alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, has accepted an offer from Swallows.
Last year Komphela was named the Brazilians' first team coach as part of technical staff reshuffle that saw Rulani Mokwena promoted to sole head coach and Manqoba Mngqithi redeployed as senior coach.
At Swallows, Komphela will work with Musa Nyatama, who helped to save the club from relegation last season and end in a creditable eighth place in the DStv Premiership, as his assistant. Ditheko Mototo was also recently announced as the Birds' second assistant coach.
“Mamelodi Sundowns wishes Steve Komphela success with his new job. Sundowns today expressed its best wishes to Steve Komphela on his appointment as the head coach of Swallows FC,” read a statement from Sundowns.
Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe was quoted as saying: “Steve Komphela served Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Sundowns family. We wish him everything of the best.”
Sundowns are presently busy with their preseason and will travel to Rustenburg for a camp this week.
The Birds will view the acquisition of hugely experienced former Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela as head coach as something of a coup.
“Swallows FC is thrilled to announce the appointment of coach Steve Komphela as the head coach of the club. He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama together with Ditheko Mototo,” the club said.
“We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela. We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns managed these negotiations.
“Coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closer with an experienced coach like Steve Khompela is highly appreciated.
“The two coaches met last night to celebrate coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together and take Swallows FC to higher levels.
The coach will be formally introduced to the Swallows FC family on Tuesday.”
Komphela, a 1990s defender for Free State Stars, Chiefs, Gazientepspor in Turkey, and Bafana Bafana captain, has worked as coach of a number of clubs apart from Chiefs abd Sundowns in a career spanning from the early 2000s. These included Manning Rangers, Free State Stars, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Lamontville Golden Arrows.