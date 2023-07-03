WATCH | How Lesufi tried to rescue Safa’s Banyana fiasco on disgraceful day for SA football

“Third, they are of the strong view football authorities were aware about the team qualifying to go to the World up and there are issues they felt should have been attended to earlier than now. Among those was their opponents [in warm-ups], and without undermining Botswana, Banyana are in a group with top quality opponents and that should have determined who they should play.”

Banyana felt before going to a World Cup they should not play on “a pitch that would not add to challenges in terms of injuries”.

“They also raise issues related to the trip itself — including clothing, the support team, there are still outstanding administrative matters that were not properly clarified.

“They also raise the concern that they were told that if they didn’t co-operate they would not be able to play in not only this match but also to represent the country.

“Lastly they said their commitment to Banyana remains firm.”

Lesufi said among Safa’s issues, “one was they rejected that the NEC took a decision that the ladies should be immediately be expelled and leave camp”.

“They said Safa convened an emergency meeting because never in the history of football in South Africa had a home team failed to pitch, and also there are penalties if the team doesn’t honour a contract that range from about $250,000. Botswana was here and could not be disrespected, and they needed to put out an alternative team.”