Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

Patrice Motsepe is stepping in to help solve the South African Football Association’s (Safa) Banyana Banyana crisis.

The 11th hour intervention means Banyana will leave on time for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday and Thursday.

While TimesLIVE does not have the details on how Confederation of African Football president, Mamelodi Sundowns owner and mining magnate Motsepe will assist, his intervention is expected to be financial.

A source with intimate knowledge of the situation said the full details are expected to be announced at a press conference in Sandton on Wednesday at 11am.

Motsepe is believed to have been part of a crisis meeting with Safa and the Banyana players to come to a resolution.

This will bring to an end an impasse between Safa and Banyana over several contractual issues and unhappiness by the team over the quality of their build-up opponents in the build-up to the World Cup.

This is a developing story.