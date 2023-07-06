South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar
Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One world championship, with 24 races starting in Bahrain on March 2 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on December 8...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.