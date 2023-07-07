East London water polo foursome set for World Champs in Japan
SA team fired up to improve their ranking after finishing 13th at 2022 Hungary event
East London’s Tumani Macdonald, Chloe Meecham, Hannah Muller and Paige Meecham are all in the SA water polo squad to compete in the 20th World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.