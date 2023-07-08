Ryan Mphahlele knocked more than a second off the meet record as he won the men’s 1,500m in convincing fashion at Sotteville in France on Friday night.
The only other South African to win on the night was Zakithi Nene, fresh from his maiden Diamond League triumph in Stockholm on Sunday, crossing the line first in the 400m.
Mphahlele, who has been enjoying a breakout season, clocked 3 min 34.31 sec to finish well in front of Serbian Elzan Bibic in 3:37.00. The previous meet mark was 3:35.61.
Nene broke the tape in 45.26 with countryman Lythe Pillay second in 45.50.
In other results, new South African 100m hurdles record-holder Marioné Fourie was second behind 2022 world indoor 60m hurdles champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France.
Mphahlele and Nene top SA performances as they win in France
A head wind of 3.4 metres per second made fast times impossible, with Samba-Mayela clocking 13.18 and Fourie 13.44.
Fourie hadn’t run that slowly since 2021 while the victor hadn’t been at that pace since early in the 2022 season.
Zeney van der Walt and Taylor Bieldt finished second and third in the women’s 400m hurdles, timed at 55.67 and 55.83 respectively behind Italy’s 2022 Mediterranean Games champion Rebecca Sartori in 55.27.
Benjamin Richardson was second in the men’s 100m in 10.40, with Rivaldo Roberts finishing fifth in 10.51. Olympian Emmanuel-Alobwede Eseme of Cameroon was first in 10.29.
Carina Horn had to settle for third in the women’s 100m in 11.54, behind 2013 world championship silver medallist Murielle Ahoure-Demps of Ivory Coast, the winner in 11.37.
And Antonio Alkana was seventh in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.78.
