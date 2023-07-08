Orlando Pirates have decided on the future of five of their big stars, including Vincent Pule and Richard Ofori, and confirmed other player movements.
Pule and shot-stopper Ofori were some of the top players at Pirates rumoured to be on their way out of the Sea Robbers ship as their contracts came to an end in June.
Thabang Monare, Siyabonga Mpotshane and Ben Motswari are other players whose contracts lapsed last month.
Pirates confirmed the players have all signed new contracts with the Soweto giants.
Pule, who was reported to have drawn interest from Mamelodi Sundowns, signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year.
Termination and renewals: Orlando Pirates make decision on future of Pule, Ofori, Mpontshane
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
The club also confirmed Ghanaian goalkeeper Ofori has signed a one-year deal with an option for another year.
Local goalkeeper Mpotshane, 37, Motswari and Monare have agreed to a one-year deal with the Jose Riveiro-coached club.
Pirates have also confirmed Collins Makgaka’s contract with the side has been terminated.
Makgaka has been with the Soweto giants for three years after he arrived amid big hype from Baroka FC in 2020. He only played 42 minutes last season.
Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa are in discussions with Swallows FC to finalise a move to the Dube Birds, Pirates said.
Promising youngsters Boitumelo Radiopane and Azola Tshobeni are to remain on loan at Cape Town Spurs and JDR Stars, respectively.
Meanwhile, Azola Matrose, who was with Chippa United last season, and Thabiso Sesane, who spent the previous campaign at All Stars, are in camp with the squad in Rustenburg where they are being assessed by Riveiro and his technical staff.
