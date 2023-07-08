×

Sport

Top Caf position for former SA referee Gomes

08 July 2023
Former SA referee Victor Gomes has a landed a top Caf position
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

 

Ex-SA referee Victor Gomes has received continental recognition by being named vice-president of Caf's Referee's Committee.

Gomes, who retired from officiating after last year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar, was a popular figure across Africa with the whistle in hand. He is also the chair of Safa's Referee's Committee.

Benin's Hugues Alain Adjoyi will serve as the president of Caf's new referee executive committee, announced on Friday

The other members are: Fatou Gaye (Senegal), Dombouya Aboubacar (Guinea), Ali Mohammed Ahmed (Somalia), Tesfanesh Woreta (Ethiopia), Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria), Hadqa Yahya (Morocco), Olivier Safari Kabene (DR of Congo), Louzaya René Daniel (Congo), Inacio Candido (Angola), Gladys Lengwe (Zambia), Aminu Shantali Shuaibu (Nigeria).

Caf president Patrice Motsepe said: “The integrity, independence and credibility of referees, match commissioners and VAR operators is crucial for the respect and growth of African football.

“We are confident that the newly appointed CAF Referees’ Committee members will contribute towards the growth and global competitiveness of football in Africa.” — cafonline.com

 

