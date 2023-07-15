Bafana bow out of Cosafa Cup race after defeat to Zambia

Bafana Bafana have been knocked out of the Cosafa Cup race by defending champions Zambia despite putting in a spirited performance at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday night.
Zambia, who had to weather heavy attacks from the hosts in the final minutes of the clash, came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory.
Tshegofatsho Mabasa had opened the scoring for South Africa but goals by Golden Mashata and Albert Kangwanda were enough for Zambia to go through.
Mabasa has now scored three goals in the tournament this year after his brace against Eswatini.
The Zambians will now face Lesotho in the final of the tournament on Sunday at the venue while South Africa compete for the third spot against Malawi in a curtain raiser for the climax.
Bafana coach for the tournament made at least three changes to the team that started against Eswatini with Mabasa, Shaune Mogaila and young goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela all starting.
The 22-year-old Mzimela replaced experienced Jethren Barr who played all three matches in the group stages. Barr picked up a knock against Eswatini.
Mzimela is in the books of AmaZulu FC and is yet to make his debut for the Usuthu senior team.
The game started with Zambia appearing to be in control and keeping the hosts under pressure.
But the South Africans were able to endure the pressure for at least the first 20 minutes.
After that, the game became balanced and Ramoreboli’s charges looked dangerous in their attacks, using the pace of players such as Iqraam Rayners, Shaune Mogaila and Lesedi Kapinga to their advantage.
Also, Mabasa’s presence in the Zambia box kept their defenders under pressure.
The out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when he volleyed the ball into the roof of the net.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images
Rayners had taken a powerful shot which Zambian goalkeeper Francis Mwansa parried away, and it fell on Mabasa.
Zambia found the equaliser in the second stanza through Mashata who beat Mzimela at close range on 50 minutes.
Chipolopolo doubled their lead when Kangwanda’s well taken free kick found the back of the net on 69 minutes.
Despite Bafana having a few chances to draw level, their mistakes up front became their downfall.
Earlier on, a 10-man Lesotho’s impressive run in the tournament continued when they held Malawi to a one-all draw before claiming a 3-0 victory via penalty shoot-outs.
Goalkeeper Benedict Moerane was the hero for Lesotho as he saved three penalties and scored one.
He saved the spot kicks of Stanley Sanudi, Chimwemwe Idana and Patrick Macheso.
Motebang Sera and Jane Thaba-Ntso scored the other penalties for Lesotho.
Thaba-Ntso had opened the scoring on open play while Chawanangwa Kaonga scored from the spot to equalise for Malawi.
