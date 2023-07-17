“Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula.
Cassius Mailula set for Mamelodi Sundowns exit
Star Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula is set to join a team in the US, the Pretoria club says.
Sundowns did not specify which team is apparently in the verge of signing the hugely promising 22-year-old, just stating cryptically an announcement will be made.
Downs put out a media statement on Monday evening titled: “Mamelodi Sundowns supports Cassius Mailula's move to North American club.”
“Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula.
“Sundowns is proud of Cassius Mailula, who joined the Sundowns academy as a 13-year-old and was developed and nurtured by the Sundowns coaches.
“Sundowns will make further announcements concerning Cassius Mailula in due course.”
Mailula had a breakthrough season in 2022-2023, playing 37 games in all competitions and scoring 15 goals.
