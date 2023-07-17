Pirates ‘surprised’ by approach, but letting Dzvukamanja join SuperSport

“As part of the club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help, among other things, their mental wellbeing.
“The club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services as the club had made plans to include the player in their [Pirates’] Caf Champions League squad.
“With this new development, the club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”
SuperSport are yet to comment on or confirm the striker’s move to their ranks.
Dzvukamanja will link up again with Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt, who he played under at now-defunct Bidvest Wits.
Hunt brought Dzvukamanja to the Premier Soccer League, signing him at the Clever Boys from Zimbabwe’s Ngezi Platinum in July 2018. The forward joined Pirates in September 2020 after Wits’ franchise was sold.
The acquisition of the diminutive striker boosts United. Dzvukamanja had a difficult beginning to the 2022-2023 season at Pirates, attracting boos from the stands, but hit form in the second part of the campaign, ending with eight goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.
No details have been provided of Dzvukamanja's contract with Matsatsanta.
