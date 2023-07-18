Stellenbosch FC's 19-year-old centre-back Olwethu Makhanya has joined the growing list of young South African footballers who are joining clubs in the US's Major Soccer League.
Makhanya bade farewell to his teammates on Tuesday and will be part of Philadelphia Union after signing a lucrative two-year deal.
“I would like to thank Stellenbosch FC for the opportunity they gave me and great confidence they have shown in me,” the defender said on Facebook.
“It is with great pride that I have accepted a new challenge and as I leave the club, I would like to wish the team and everyone all the best in the next season. With much love and gratitude.”
Philadelphia is one of the US's top clubs, finishing as runners-up in the league last season. They are now third in the Eastern Conference.
Makhanya's move follows that of Bongokuhle Hlongwane to Minnesota United from Maritzburg United last season and Njabulo Blom from Kaizer Chiefs to St Louis City at the start of this campaign.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula is expected to be announced as a Toronto FC player within days.
Another South African joins MLS club in the US
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
